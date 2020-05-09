Home
Marie Jeanette FORD


1942 - 2020
Marie Jeanette FORD Obituary
JEANETTE FORD

17 February 1942 - 2 May 2020



Passed away peacefully at home.



Loved and loving wife of Kevin (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Ian and Donna, Cheryl and Glenn.

Adored Nan of Izzy, Jared and Brinley.

Precious cousin of Una.



Will be loved and missed by her family,

many friends and Jack the dog.



Special thanks to all those who

helped care for Jeanette.



Due to current circumstances a private

service was held by her family.



Published in The Canberra Times from May 9 to May 13, 2020
