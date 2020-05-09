|
JEANETTE FORD
17 February 1942 - 2 May 2020
Passed away peacefully at home.
Loved and loving wife of Kevin (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Ian and Donna, Cheryl and Glenn.
Adored Nan of Izzy, Jared and Brinley.
Precious cousin of Una.
Will be loved and missed by her family,
many friends and Jack the dog.
Special thanks to all those who
helped care for Jeanette.
Due to current circumstances a private
service was held by her family.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 9 to May 13, 2020