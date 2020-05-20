|
|
MARIE THERESE MADDEN
27 September 1934 - 15 May 2020
Loving wife of Peter Byrne (dec),
Don Madden (dec).
Much loved mother and
mother-in-law of Tom, Bruce (dec) and Judy,
Cathy and Paul Robinson.
Adored grandmother of Tim, Kirsten, Luke,
Chris, Dean, Renee, Dane, Kara and Kris.
Very special great Nan to Hayley,
Tegan, Zac, Ellie, Vera, Andrew,
Eamon, Amelia, Harrison,
Fletcher, Indi and Nate.
Passed away peacefully at
Queanbeyan Hospital.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses.
Funeral held on Tuesday 19 May at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
God saw you getting tired and a cure
was not to be, So He put his
arms around you and whispered,
'Come to Me'.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020