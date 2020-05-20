Home
Funeral
Monday, May 18, 2020
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
MARIE MADDEN


1934 - 2020
MARIE MADDEN Obituary
MARIE THERESE MADDEN

27 September 1934 - 15 May 2020



Loving wife of Peter Byrne (dec),

Don Madden (dec).

Much loved mother and

mother-in-law of Tom, Bruce (dec) and Judy,

Cathy and Paul Robinson.

Adored grandmother of Tim, Kirsten, Luke,

Chris, Dean, Renee, Dane, Kara and Kris.



Very special great Nan to Hayley,

Tegan, Zac, Ellie, Vera, Andrew,

Eamon, Amelia, Harrison,

Fletcher, Indi and Nate.



Passed away peacefully at

Queanbeyan Hospital.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses.



Funeral held on Tuesday 19 May at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



God saw you getting tired and a cure

was not to be, So He put his

arms around you and whispered,

'Come to Me'.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020
