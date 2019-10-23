Home
Marijan KRAJINA


1936 - 2019
Marijan KRAJINA Obituary
MARIJAN (MARIO) KRAJINA



2 October 1936 - 22 October 2019



Passed away at Jindalee Aged Care

surrounded by his loving family,

aged 83 years.



Loved and loving husband of Adele.

Father of Petar, Antonio and Roberto.

Father-in-law of Megan, Sonya and Danielle.

Grandfather of Natasha, Mikaela

Paris, Louis, Dominik, Luisa and Luka.

Great-grandfather of Leon and Romeo.



Marijan's family would like to thank the

staff at Jindalee and Dr Dawda for their

care and compassion.



A private funeral service for close family only

will be held at a later date.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
