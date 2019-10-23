|
|
MARIJAN (MARIO) KRAJINA
2 October 1936 - 22 October 2019
Passed away at Jindalee Aged Care
surrounded by his loving family,
aged 83 years.
Loved and loving husband of Adele.
Father of Petar, Antonio and Roberto.
Father-in-law of Megan, Sonya and Danielle.
Grandfather of Natasha, Mikaela
Paris, Louis, Dominik, Luisa and Luka.
Great-grandfather of Leon and Romeo.
Marijan's family would like to thank the
staff at Jindalee and Dr Dawda for their
care and compassion.
A private funeral service for close family only
will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019