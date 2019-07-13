Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Marina HAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marina HAVEY


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marina HAVEY Obituary
Sister M. Marina HAVEY

(Moreen Betty)

12 July 2019



In her 96th Year

St Francis Wing

Calvary Haydon Retirement Village, Bruce ACT



Much loved Sister of the

Little Company of Mary for 70 years.



Daughter of Charles and Gladys

(both deceased).

Loved sister of Nell (deceased) and Frank,

sister-in-law of Jenny

and loved by her devoted family.



May she rest in peace.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at

St. Mary's Chapel, Calvary Haydon Retirement Village, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce on

Thursday, 18 July 2019,

commencing at 10am.



The funeral will leave the Chapel at the conclusion of Mass and proceed to

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.