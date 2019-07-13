|
|
Sister M. Marina HAVEY
(Moreen Betty)
12 July 2019
In her 96th Year
St Francis Wing
Calvary Haydon Retirement Village, Bruce ACT
Much loved Sister of the
Little Company of Mary for 70 years.
Daughter of Charles and Gladys
(both deceased).
Loved sister of Nell (deceased) and Frank,
sister-in-law of Jenny
and loved by her devoted family.
May she rest in peace.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at
St. Mary's Chapel, Calvary Haydon Retirement Village, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce on
Thursday, 18 July 2019,
commencing at 10am.
The funeral will leave the Chapel at the conclusion of Mass and proceed to
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019