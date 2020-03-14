|
|
MARION ROSE LISTER
Passed away peacefully on 11 March 2020
Beloved wife of Ian.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Gail, Ian, Graeme, Janet and George.
Beloved grandmother & great-grandmother
to their children.
Our heartfelt thanks to the
nurses and staff at
The Canberra Hospital Wards 4A and 14B
for their support and care
A service for Marion is to be held at
Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street Mitchell on TUESDAY
24 March 2020 commencing at 2:00pm
In lieu of flowers the family request that a
donation be made to
Rise Above in memory of Marion.
www.riseabovecbr.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020