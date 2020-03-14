Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
More Obituaries for Marion LISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion LISTER


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Marion LISTER Obituary
MARION ROSE LISTER

Passed away peacefully on 11 March 2020



Beloved wife of Ian.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Gail, Ian, Graeme, Janet and George.

Beloved grandmother & great-grandmother

to their children.



Our heartfelt thanks to the

nurses and staff at

The Canberra Hospital Wards 4A and 14B

for their support and care



A service for Marion is to be held at

Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell on TUESDAY

24 March 2020 commencing at 2:00pm



In lieu of flowers the family request that a

donation be made to

Rise Above in memory of Marion.

www.riseabovecbr.org.au



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
