Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Colwill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Emily Jane Colwill

Add a Memory
Marjorie Emily Jane Colwill Obituary
Colwill Marjorie Emily Jane Passed away peacefully at Cheltenham Manor on February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Keith Royce (dec). Loving mother of Janice, Jill, Jennifer and David. Mother-in-law of Michael, David, Bruce and Daniela. Loving grandmother of Claire, Jonathan, Timothy, Benjamin, Margo (dec), Josephine, Jane, Simon, Nicholas, Jack, Sareth, Ryan and Liam. Adoring great grandmother to Charlotte, Lily, Allison, Samuel, Olivia, Ella, Julia, Andrew, Stephen, Finn, Tommy, Henry, Eloise, Socheat and Isabella. Awesome great, great grandmother to Hamish (dec), Jasper (dec) and Angus. An amazing 101 years &#8211; loved and admired by all who knew her. A service to celebrate her life will be held at St. Michael &#38; All Angels Church, 28 Dalgetty Road, Beaumaris, Victoria 2193 at 1:30pm on Wednesday February 26th Gary Anderson, Russell Brothers 03 9585 1610
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -