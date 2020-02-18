|
Colwill
Marjorie Emily Jane
Passed away peacefully at Cheltenham Manor on February 13, 2020.
Beloved wife of Keith Royce (dec).
Loving mother of Janice, Jill, Jennifer and David.
Mother-in-law of Michael, David, Bruce and Daniela.
Loving grandmother of Claire, Jonathan, Timothy, Benjamin, Margo (dec), Josephine, Jane, Simon, Nicholas, Jack, Sareth, Ryan and Liam.
Adoring great grandmother to Charlotte, Lily, Allison, Samuel, Olivia, Ella, Julia, Andrew, Stephen, Finn, Tommy, Henry, Eloise, Socheat and Isabella.
Awesome great, great grandmother to Hamish (dec), Jasper (dec) and Angus.
An amazing 101 years – loved and admired by all who knew her.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at St. Michael & All Angels Church, 28 Dalgetty Road, Beaumaris, Victoria 2193 at 1:30pm on Wednesday February 26th
Gary Anderson, Russell Brothers
03 9585 1610
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 18, 2020