MARJORIE LINDENMAYER

MARJORIE LINDENMAYER Obituary
MARJORIE JEAN LINDENMAYER

9 January 1937 - 23 April 2020



Beloved mother, mother-in-law

and grandmother,

passed away peacefully in her sleep last week.



Loved by her family and her many friends,

she will be missed by all.



She will also be remembered for the support

she provided for music and culture

in Canberra over many years.



Sincere thanks to the staff at

Clare Holland House and at the

Burrangiri Aged Care Respite Centre

for their kind and compassionate care

in her final days.



An event to allow Marjorie's family and friends

to celebrate her life will be held

once circumstances allow.



Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
