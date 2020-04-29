|
|
MARJORIE JEAN LINDENMAYER
9 January 1937 - 23 April 2020
Beloved mother, mother-in-law
and grandmother,
passed away peacefully in her sleep last week.
Loved by her family and her many friends,
she will be missed by all.
She will also be remembered for the support
she provided for music and culture
in Canberra over many years.
Sincere thanks to the staff at
Clare Holland House and at the
Burrangiri Aged Care Respite Centre
for their kind and compassionate care
in her final days.
An event to allow Marjorie's family and friends
to celebrate her life will be held
once circumstances allow.
Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020