|
|
MARJORIE MERLE STOCK
23 February 1928 - 26 February 2020
Born in Hobart, Tasmania and
passed away peacefully in
Canberra at David Harper House,
Goodwin Village, Monash.
Loved wife of Noel (dec), sister of
Russell (dec), Tony (dec) and Harvey.
Loving mother of Jennifer and Maria.
Fond Grandma of Sophie, Anthony,
Elizabeth and Catherine.
Amazed Great Grandma of
Laura, Samuel and Zoe.
Marjorie's family thank the staff of
David Harper House for their
loving care and attention during her time with them, and especially their
gentleness in her last days.
At Rest and Forever in our Hearts.
Marjorie's Funeral Mass will be at
Holy Family Catholic Church,
Cnr Bugden and Castleton Crescents on
THURSDAY, 5 March 2020,
commencing at 11.00am.
Burial will follow at The Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip, A.C.T.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to
Dementia Australia would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020