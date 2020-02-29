Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Cnr Bugden and Castleton Crescents
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie STOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie STOCK


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Marjorie STOCK Obituary
MARJORIE MERLE STOCK



23 February 1928 - 26 February 2020



Born in Hobart, Tasmania and

passed away peacefully in

Canberra at David Harper House,

Goodwin Village, Monash.



Loved wife of Noel (dec), sister of

Russell (dec), Tony (dec) and Harvey.

Loving mother of Jennifer and Maria.

Fond Grandma of Sophie, Anthony,

Elizabeth and Catherine.

Amazed Great Grandma of

Laura, Samuel and Zoe.



Marjorie's family thank the staff of

David Harper House for their

loving care and attention during her time with them, and especially their

gentleness in her last days.



At Rest and Forever in our Hearts.



Marjorie's Funeral Mass will be at

Holy Family Catholic Church,

Cnr Bugden and Castleton Crescents on

THURSDAY, 5 March 2020,

commencing at 11.00am.



Burial will follow at The Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip, A.C.T.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to

Dementia Australia would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -