|
|
Mark Adam Garbutt 24.10.1965 - 30.11.1993 It has been so many years since that fateful day but we will always treasure the memories we share, which become more precious with each passing year. Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you will always be there. You are missed more than you will ever know. All our love today and for always. Brad, Alison, Joel, Aaron, Laura, Connor and Kyle
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019