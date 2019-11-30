|
Forever Young GARBUTT MARK ADAM 24 October 1965 - 30 November 1993 Marky, dearly loved son of Sandy. The years pass, people and things change, but what will never change is the love, encouragement and support that flowed from you to everyone you met. Nor will my love and respect for you change Marky, the elder of my two precious sons. If only it were possible to turn back time to that tragic Tuesday twenty-six years ago when you were snatched from the family who love you by a sudden accident. How different things would be today. It is far too difficult to understand why you had to be taken on that dark day and my dearest wish is that you were here now where your infectious sense of humour, crazy jokes, brilliant drumming, sincerity and love could still be experienced and shared. This day is remembered and quietly kept, No words are needed, we shall never forget, For those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen and unheard, but always near, So loved, so missed, and so very dear. My memories are so very special and wonderful, and you are missed incredibly. The tears flow and the ache in my heart never ceases. You will be remembered always, with an abundance of love. Marky, all my love to you son, Mum xxx
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019