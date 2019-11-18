Home
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Turallo Terrace
Bungendore
Mark Anthony Cooke


1971 - 2019
Mark Anthony Cooke Obituary
MARK ANTHONY COOKE
"Cookie"
9 July 1971 - 8 November 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of
Mark Anthony Cooke, formerly of Bungendore and Gordon, wish to announce that Mark passed away at the Canberra Hospital
on Friday 8 November 2019.

Mark was the very much loved and only son of Dianne and Frank Lesak (Bungendore) and
the son of Les Cooke (Tuross Head).
Treasured and beloved brother of
Kelly Cooke (Batemans Bay).
Truly loved father of Todd McEwan (Goulburn).
Absolutely adored uncle of Jordan and Madison Spence (Batemans Bay)

Prayers of Christian Burial will be celebrated
in St Mary's Catholic Church,
Turallo Terrace, Bungendore
Today MONDAY 18 November 2019,
commencing at 2pm.

Private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Voiceless, in honour of Mark's love
for Henny and Jenny.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 18, 2019
