|
|
MARK DARYL CRANDELL
1 December 1967 – 29 December 2019
Aged 52 years
Son of Gale and Greg (both dec.)
Daryl and Mary.
Proud father of Ryan and Charlie.
Brother of Vicky and Mick, Michelle and Michael,
Daryl, Kate and Andrew.
Loving Uncle of Aron, Chelsea, Georgia, Harry, Elvy, Tyler, Sam, Liam and Madelyn.
'Great mate to many'
Prayers of Christian Burial for Mark will be celebrated in
St Mary's Catholic Church, Turallo Terrace, Bungendore, NSW
on FRIDAY 10 January 2020, commencing at 10:30am
Burial will follow at Bungendore Cemetery
Corner of Malbon and Osborne Street
Bungendore NSW.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020