Mark DUNN

Mark DUNN Obituary
Mark Robert Dunn



24 December 1991 - 22 January 2020



Adored son of Wayne and Louise



Much loved brother to Vanessa, Peter and Gillian and brother-in-law to Brendan.

Uncle to Hayden, Thomas and Michael.

Beloved grandson to

Barry and Val Dunn (Temora)

and Bill and Freda Maidment.



'Forever Young'



A funeral service for Mark will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church Bugden Av Gowrie,

on Friday 31 January, commencing at 11.30am.

Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery



Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
