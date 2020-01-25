|
|
|
Mark Robert Dunn
24 December 1991 - 22 January 2020
Adored son of Wayne and Louise
Much loved brother to Vanessa, Peter and Gillian and brother-in-law to Brendan.
Uncle to Hayden, Thomas and Michael.
Beloved grandson to
Barry and Val Dunn (Temora)
and Bill and Freda Maidment.
'Forever Young'
A funeral service for Mark will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church Bugden Av Gowrie,
on Friday 31 January, commencing at 11.30am.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery
Published in The Canberra Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020