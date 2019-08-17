|
MARK 'FLEX' FEELEY 30 June 1959 - 10 August 2019 Dearly loved husband and best mate of Pam (dec). Loving stepfather of Belinda (Bindi) Gillies. Father of Jackie Perceval. Dearly loved son of Roberta (Bobbie) Feeley. Loved brother of Kath, Brett and Glen. A very special mate to many. Mark was a larger than life character, a sportsman, an adventurer and a fishing fanatic. Now at peace A celebration of Marks life will be held in the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens, 195 Broulee Road, Broulee NSW on TUESDAY 20 August 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019