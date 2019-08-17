Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark FEELEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark FEELEY


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mark FEELEY Obituary
MARK 'FLEX' FEELEY 30 June 1959 - 10 August 2019 Dearly loved husband and best mate of Pam (dec). Loving stepfather of Belinda (Bindi) Gillies. Father of Jackie Perceval. Dearly loved son of Roberta (Bobbie) Feeley. Loved brother of Kath, Brett and Glen. A very special mate to many. Mark was a larger than life character, a sportsman, an adventurer and a fishing fanatic. Now at peace A celebration of Marks life will be held in the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens, 195 Broulee Road, Broulee NSW on TUESDAY 20 August 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.