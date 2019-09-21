|
MARK VOYAZIS
25 March 1930 -- 18 September 2019
It is with deep sadness we announce
that our adorable and adored father
and grandfather Mark Voyazis,
passed away at home on Wednesday
18th September, surrounded by love.
He will be greatly missed by
family and friends in Australia,
Greece and around the world.
A service for Mark is to be held at the
Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,
Gosse Street, Kingston on THURSDAY
26 September 2019,
commencing at 11:00am.
Burial to follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Please join us at home in O'Connor
after the burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019