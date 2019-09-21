Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark VOYAZIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark VOYAZIS

Add a Memory
Mark VOYAZIS Obituary
MARK VOYAZIS

25 March 1930 -- 18 September 2019



It is with deep sadness we announce

that our adorable and adored father

and grandfather Mark Voyazis,

passed away at home on Wednesday

18th September, surrounded by love.

He will be greatly missed by

family and friends in Australia,

Greece and around the world.



A service for Mark is to be held at the

Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,

Gosse Street, Kingston on THURSDAY

26 September 2019,

commencing at 11:00am.



Burial to follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Please join us at home in O'Connor

after the burial.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.