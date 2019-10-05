|
|
MARK LAWRENCE WHALAN
24 February 1965 - 27 September 2019
Beloved husband of Doris.
Proud and devoted father of
Sarah, Laura and Sophie.
Much loved son of Reg and Judy (dec),
brother of Janelle, David and Graeme.
Cherished by all extended family.
Loyal friend and respected colleague of
the team at Canberra Imaging Group.
Forever in our hearts.
A service to celebrate Mark's life is
to be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park
Crematorium,Sandford Street Mitchell
on FRIDAY 11 October 2019 at 3:00pm.
No flowers by request, in lieu a donation
may be made to the Heart Foundation.
www.heartfoundation.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019