More Obituaries for Mark WHALAN
Mark WHALAN


1965 - 2019
Mark WHALAN Obituary
MARK LAWRENCE WHALAN

24 February 1965 - 27 September 2019



Beloved husband of Doris.

Proud and devoted father of

Sarah, Laura and Sophie.

Much loved son of Reg and Judy (dec),

brother of Janelle, David and Graeme.

Cherished by all extended family.

Loyal friend and respected colleague of

the team at Canberra Imaging Group.



Forever in our hearts.



A service to celebrate Mark's life is

to be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park

Crematorium,Sandford Street Mitchell

on FRIDAY 11 October 2019 at 3:00pm.



No flowers by request, in lieu a donation

may be made to the Heart Foundation.

www.heartfoundation.org.au



Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
