Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duxton
Mark William CASSELLS


1953 - 2019
Mark William CASSELLS Obituary
Mark William CASSELLS 10 June 1953 - 8 November 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Canberra Hospital. Son of Jack (dec) and Heather, brother to Tony, Frances and Chris (dec). Beloved husband, father and Poppy. He will be very much missed. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Duxton, O'Connor ACT on Friday 15 November, 1-4pm. Privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NSW Rural Fire Service or The Rescue Collective.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 13, 2019
