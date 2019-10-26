|
|
MARLENE PETERS
3 July 1936 - 25 October 2019
Loving wife of Ronald (dec).
Much loved mother and grandmother.
Sadly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service for Marlene will be
held at St Matthew's Anglican Church,
McBryde Crescent, Wanniassa on Friday,
1 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation in
Marlene's memory may be made to
Doris Women's Refuge.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019