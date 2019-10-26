Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene PETERS

Add a Memory
Marlene PETERS Obituary
MARLENE PETERS

3 July 1936 - 25 October 2019



Loving wife of Ronald (dec).

Much loved mother and grandmother.



Sadly missed by her family and friends.



The funeral service for Marlene will be

held at St Matthew's Anglican Church,

McBryde Crescent, Wanniassa on Friday,

1 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a donation in

Marlene's memory may be made to

Doris Women's Refuge.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.