Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin DALEY


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Martin DALEY Obituary
Martin Gerald Daley

(Gerry)

29 September 1934 - 14 May 2020



Died peacefully in The Canberra Hospital.



Loving husband of Maureen.



Much loved father and father-in-law of

Margaret & Rob, Elizabeth & Chris,

Paul & Nimfa, John & Susan and Peter.



Beloved grandfather of Hannah, Rebecca,

Lachlan, Tae, Seong, Tong Tong, Le-Le,

Lorenz, Matthew, James & Thomas.



A private funeral will be held.



Thank you to staff at TCH for their

wonderful care. Donations welcome to

The Australian Kidney Foundation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -