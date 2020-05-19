|
|
Martin Gerald Daley
(Gerry)
29 September 1934 - 14 May 2020
Died peacefully in The Canberra Hospital.
Loving husband of Maureen.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Margaret & Rob, Elizabeth & Chris,
Paul & Nimfa, John & Susan and Peter.
Beloved grandfather of Hannah, Rebecca,
Lachlan, Tae, Seong, Tong Tong, Le-Le,
Lorenz, Matthew, James & Thomas.
Elder son of Jim (dec) and Flo (dec).
Brother and brother-in-law of
Colleen (dec) & Phil (dec), Mary & Kurt (dec),
Jim (dec) & Helen, and Anne (dec)
& Terry (dec) & Colin (dec).
Fond uncle of their children.
A private funeral will be held.
Thank you to staff at TCH for their
wonderful care. Donations welcome to
The Australian Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 19, 2020