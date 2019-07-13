Home
Martin "Marty" RICHARDSON


1954 - 2019
Martin "Marty" RICHARDSON Obituary
MARTIN REDFORD RICHARDSON

'MARTY'

24 July 1954 - 9 July 2019



Adored and loving husband of Heather.

Treasured father and father-in-law of

Lauren and Dave, Joel and Jess.

Best Poppy to Oscar and Grace.

Superpop to Maple.

Loved brother of Anne, Jim, Linda

and their families.

A friend to many.



Marty lived well, laughed often

and loved much.



A special thank you to the amazing and caring

nurses and doctors from ward 14B (TCH) and

the Regional Cancer Centre. Marty's journey

would have been tougher without you.



As an expression of sympathy, donations

on Marty's behalf, to the Leukaemia Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



The celebration of Marty's life will be held in

The Chapel at Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place,

Nicholls on Thursday, 18 July 2019,

commencing at 11 am.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
