MARTIN REDFORD RICHARDSON
'MARTY'
24 July 1954 - 9 July 2019
Adored and loving husband of Heather.
Treasured father and father-in-law of
Lauren and Dave, Joel and Jess.
Best Poppy to Oscar and Grace.
Superpop to Maple.
Loved brother of Anne, Jim, Linda
and their families.
A friend to many.
Marty lived well, laughed often
and loved much.
A special thank you to the amazing and caring
nurses and doctors from ward 14B (TCH) and
the Regional Cancer Centre. Marty's journey
would have been tougher without you.
As an expression of sympathy, donations
on Marty's behalf, to the Leukaemia Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
The celebration of Marty's life will be held in
The Chapel at Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place,
Nicholls on Thursday, 18 July 2019,
commencing at 11 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019