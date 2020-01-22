Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Martti Antero PARKKINEN


1939 - 2020
Martti Antero PARKKINEN Obituary
MARTTI ANTERO PARKKINEN

7 April 1939 - 19 January 2020



Beloved husband of Tellu for 56 years.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Nina and Mitch, Teija, and Tarmo.

Pappa of Eila, Sara, Caitlin, Joel, Owen

and Great-Pappa of Alfred.



Heartfelt thanks to the support provided by

Carers ACT and the Palliative Care team

at Calvary Hospital.



A graveside service for Martti will be held at

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street,

Mitchell on Friday, 24 January 2020,

commencing at 3 pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020
