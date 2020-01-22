|
MARTTI ANTERO PARKKINEN
7 April 1939 - 19 January 2020
Beloved husband of Tellu for 56 years.
Loved father and father-in-law of
Nina and Mitch, Teija, and Tarmo.
Pappa of Eila, Sara, Caitlin, Joel, Owen
and Great-Pappa of Alfred.
Heartfelt thanks to the support provided by
Carers ACT and the Palliative Care team
at Calvary Hospital.
A graveside service for Martti will be held at
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street,
Mitchell on Friday, 24 January 2020,
commencing at 3 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020