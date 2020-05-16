|
|
BEATTIE, Sister Mary Agnes, OCDM
30.8.1928 - 12.5.2020
Sister Mary Agnes of Carmel entered eternal
life on Tuesday 12th May, in the evening very
peacefully, after a period of ill-health, at the
Carmelite Monastery Red Hill, in the presence
of her Community, of which she was the
dearly loved Superior. She was in the 68th
year of her Religious Profession.
Sister was born in Auckland New Zealand, and
joined the Carmelite Community of Melbourne
in 1950, where she was Professed in 1952
and remained there until the Foundation of
Carmel in Canberra, 24th August 1974.
She became the much loved Superior of the
community following the death of the
original Prioress in 1997.
Sister was devoted to her contemplative life
of prayer, and to St. Therese of Lisieux, and
was also a very loving friend and support to
many people over the years.
She will be greatly missed by all her Sisters
and all who knew her.
May her dear soul rest
in the peace of Christ.
Due to Covid restrictions, a PRIVATE Requiem
Mass will be celebrated at the Carmelite
Monastery, Red Hill on Thursday 21st May.
A commemoration of Sister's life will be
arranged for a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020