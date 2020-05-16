Home
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Requiem Mass
Private
Carmelite Monastery
Sister Mary Agnes BEATTIE


1928 - 2020
Sister Mary Agnes BEATTIE Obituary
BEATTIE, Sister Mary Agnes, OCDM

30.8.1928 - 12.5.2020



Sister Mary Agnes of Carmel entered eternal

life on Tuesday 12th May, in the evening very

peacefully, after a period of ill-health, at the

Carmelite Monastery Red Hill, in the presence

of her Community, of which she was the

dearly loved Superior. She was in the 68th

year of her Religious Profession.

Sister was born in Auckland New Zealand, and

joined the Carmelite Community of Melbourne

in 1950, where she was Professed in 1952

and remained there until the Foundation of

Carmel in Canberra, 24th August 1974.

She became the much loved Superior of the

community following the death of the

original Prioress in 1997.

Sister was devoted to her contemplative life

of prayer, and to St. Therese of Lisieux, and

was also a very loving friend and support to

many people over the years.

She will be greatly missed by all her Sisters

and all who knew her.



May her dear soul rest

in the peace of Christ.



Due to Covid restrictions, a PRIVATE Requiem

Mass will be celebrated at the Carmelite

Monastery, Red Hill on Thursday 21st May.

A commemoration of Sister's life will be

arranged for a later date.







Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
