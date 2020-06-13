Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HIGHFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne HIGHFIELD


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Anne HIGHFIELD Obituary
MARY ANNE HIGHFIELD

4 September 1934 - 8 June 2020

Formerly of Garran

Late of Bupa, Calwell.



Wife of Peter Saresch (dec).

Sister of John McCabe.

Companion of Bertie the dog.

Friend to neighbours in Garran.



Lover of all creatures great and small.



The funeral service for Mary Anne will be

held in the Bluegum Chapel of

William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street,

Belconnen on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

commencing at 1:30 pm.



Private burial at Woden Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -