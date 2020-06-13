|
|
MARY ANNE HIGHFIELD
4 September 1934 - 8 June 2020
Formerly of Garran
Late of Bupa, Calwell.
Wife of Peter Saresch (dec).
Sister of John McCabe.
Companion of Bertie the dog.
Friend to neighbours in Garran.
Lover of all creatures great and small.
The funeral service for Mary Anne will be
held in the Bluegum Chapel of
William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street,
Belconnen on Wednesday, 24 June 2020
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private burial at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020