Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary-Joan PERKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary-Joan PERKINS


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary-Joan PERKINS Obituary
PERKINS

Mary-Joan Jill (Jill)

26 October 1926 - 21 March 2020



A tireless activist for social justice and peace based on her belief in the liberating power of Christ's teachings.



Lifelong partner of Harvey (deceased)

with whom she shared a mission to

make the world a better place.

Mother of seven children -

Mary, Rosemary, David, Marguerite,

Harvey, Anna (deceased) and Kate.

Loved and cherished by all, including an extended family of children's partners,

13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Privately cremated.



A celebration of life will be held

when the pandemic is over.

Facebook: Mary-Joan Jill Perkins



'The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.'



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary-Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -