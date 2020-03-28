|
PERKINS
Mary-Joan Jill (Jill)
26 October 1926 - 21 March 2020
A tireless activist for social justice and peace based on her belief in the liberating power of Christ's teachings.
Lifelong partner of Harvey (deceased)
with whom she shared a mission to
make the world a better place.
Mother of seven children -
Mary, Rosemary, David, Marguerite,
Harvey, Anna (deceased) and Kate.
Loved and cherished by all, including an extended family of children's partners,
13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Privately cremated.
A celebration of life will be held
when the pandemic is over.
Facebook: Mary-Joan Jill Perkins
'The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.'
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020