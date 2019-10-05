Home
Mary JOHNSTON


1960 - 2019
Mary JOHNSTON Obituary
MARY CHRISTINE JOHNSTON

(nee DEVEIGNE)



9 March 1960 - 28 September 2019



Passed away peacefully at the

Canberra Hospital surrounded by

her loving family, aged 59 years.



Loved and loving daughter of

Ronald (dec) and Celah.

Mother of Christopher,

Phillip and Corey.

Grandmother of Edith,

Brooklyn and Freja.

Aunt, sister and friend to many.



The funeral service for Mary will be

held in the Chapel of Christ the King,

Canberra Grammar School,

40 Monaro Crescent, Red Hill on

TUESDAY 8 October 2019

commencing at 1:00pm



A private family committal will be

held in Pinegrove Memorial Park,

Minchinbury NSW at a later time.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
