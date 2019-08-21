|
|
KEENAN RSM,
Sr John
30 September 1932 - 18 August 2019
Sr John died peacefully at
Calvary Haydon Retirement Community,
Canberra
Loved member of the Institute of the
Sisters of Mercy
Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Daughter of Daniel and Elizabeth Keenan,
(both deceased),
Loved Sister of Father Patrick CSsR,
Fr Michael CSsR (dec) and Peter (dec).
Loved aunt and cousin
to her extended family.
Requiem Mass for Sr John Keenan will be
held on Monday, 26th August 2019
at Holy Trinity Church
3 Strangways Street, Curtin at 11.00am.
Burial will follow the Mass
at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019