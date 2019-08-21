Home
Mary Margaret KEENAN


1932 - 2019
Mary Margaret KEENAN Obituary
KEENAN RSM,

Sr John

30 September 1932 - 18 August 2019

Sr John died peacefully at

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community,

Canberra

Loved member of the Institute of the

Sisters of Mercy

Australia and Papua New Guinea.



Daughter of Daniel and Elizabeth Keenan,

(both deceased),

Loved Sister of Father Patrick CSsR,

Fr Michael CSsR (dec) and Peter (dec).

Loved aunt and cousin

to her extended family.



Requiem Mass for Sr John Keenan will be

held on Monday, 26th August 2019

at Holy Trinity Church

3 Strangways Street, Curtin at 11.00am.



Burial will follow the Mass

at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
