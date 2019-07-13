|
|
MARY CATHERINE MURRAY
24 December 1921 - 7 July 2019
Beloved wife of Noel (deceased)
Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of Lynette and Terry (Deceased), Colin and Emilia
Loving eldest sister to Lola (deceased), Patricia (deceased) and John (Jack) (deceased)
Caring and Loving Grandmother of Natalie, Donna, Tammy, Heather, Samantha, Amanda and Cameron; Step-Grandmother to Douglas and Steven
An inspirational Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to their families and Aunty Molly to her nieces and nephews
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe St, Queanbeyan, at 1.30 pm on Friday 19 July 2019
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the St Vincent De Paul Society (collection boxes will be available at the Church door)
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019