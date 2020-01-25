|
|
BOWE, Mary Patricia Passed peacefully 23rd January 2020 Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rowena & Roger, Dina & Peter, Katherine & David and Peter & Vicky (dec). Devoted Gran of Lisa, Sally, Jenny, William and Jessica. Devoted Great Gran of Jasmine, Cooper, Riley and Peter John. Loved sister of John & Maureen Kilmartin, Anna & John Vincent. Loved sister of Shirley, Loretta, Margaret and Joan (all dec). Loved aunty of all their families Aged 93 years Relatives and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in its entirety at Mannings Funeral Home Chapel, 87 Victoria Road, Rozelle on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Mannings Funerals Proudly Australian Owned 02 9555 7551 02 9555 7092
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020