Home
Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Mannings Funeral Home Chapel
87 Victoria Road
Rozelle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia BOWE

Add a Memory
Mary Patricia BOWE Obituary
BOWE, Mary Patricia Passed peacefully 23rd January 2020 Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rowena & Roger, Dina & Peter, Katherine & David and Peter & Vicky (dec). Devoted Gran of Lisa, Sally, Jenny, William and Jessica. Devoted Great Gran of Jasmine, Cooper, Riley and Peter John. Loved sister of John & Maureen Kilmartin, Anna & John Vincent. Loved sister of Shirley, Loretta, Margaret and Joan (all dec). Loved aunty of all their families Aged 93 years Relatives and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in its entirety at Mannings Funeral Home Chapel, 87 Victoria Road, Rozelle on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 11.00am. Mannings Funerals Proudly Australian Owned 02 9555 7551 02 9555 7092
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -