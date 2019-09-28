Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Teresa BAILEY


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Teresa BAILEY Obituary
MARY TERESA BAILEY

neÃ¨ Cancillier

23 April 1942 - 24 September 2019



Passed away peacefully at Clare Holland House.

Beloved wife of Tony (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Susan, Anne & Leith.

Nana of Kerryn, Monique, Aiden and Corey.

Loved sister & sister in law of Leo (Dec), Ned, Wally & Shelia, Meryl, Phillip & Fay.



Rest in peace



The funeral service of Mary will be held at Queanbeyan Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra on WEDNESDAY 2 October 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.