|
|
MATILDA HARRON SHEARER
'Hilda'
7 January 1944 - 8 February 2020
A loving wife to Ian Shearer (dec).
A loving mother to John Shearer.
Loving mother-in-law to Teesah Shearer.
A loving grandmother to
Maisie Shearer (dec) and Wee John Shearer.
A loving friend to many!
She lived life for her family, and she lived life to the fullest. She will be missed.
A service in celebrating Hilda's life,
will be held in
The Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY,
20 February 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020