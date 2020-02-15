Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
The Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matilda SHEARER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matilda SHEARER


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Matilda SHEARER Obituary
MATILDA HARRON SHEARER

'Hilda'

7 January 1944 - 8 February 2020



A loving wife to Ian Shearer (dec).

A loving mother to John Shearer.

Loving mother-in-law to Teesah Shearer.

A loving grandmother to

Maisie Shearer (dec) and Wee John Shearer.

A loving friend to many!



She lived life for her family, and she lived life to the fullest. She will be missed.



A service in celebrating Hilda's life,

will be held in

The Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY,

20 February 2020, commencing at 10:30am.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -