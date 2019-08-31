|
|
MATTHEW EDWARD GUY
29/9/1983 - 20/8/2019
Passed away suddenly
Loved and sadly missed
by his Mother Faye, Father Tony (dec),
Partner Danielle,
Children Isaac, Michal and Lucas,
Sister's Charlene, Natalie and Nicole,
Grandparent's Barry and Cora Guy,
Bill and Betty Collins (dec), Auntie's,
Uncle's, Cousin's, Nephew's and Friend's.
Rest In Peace
Forever in our hearts
The Funeral Service for Matthew will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on TUESDAY, 3 September 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019