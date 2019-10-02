Home
Maureen BOND


1947 - 2019
Maureen BOND Obituary
MAUREEN THERESE BOND

24 October 1947 - 25 September 2019



Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side.



Loved wife of Graham.

Adored mother of Michael, David and Peter.

Cherished grandmother and

great-grandmother.



Always treasured, never forgotten.



A celebration of life service for Maureen,

will be held in

St Mary's Catholic Church, Turallo Terrace, Bungendore, on TUESDAY, 8 October 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Burial will follow at the Bungendore Cemetery,

Osborne Street, Bungendore.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 2, 2019
