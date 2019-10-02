|
|
MAUREEN THERESE BOND
24 October 1947 - 25 September 2019
Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side.
Loved wife of Graham.
Adored mother of Michael, David and Peter.
Cherished grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Always treasured, never forgotten.
A celebration of life service for Maureen,
will be held in
St Mary's Catholic Church, Turallo Terrace, Bungendore, on TUESDAY, 8 October 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Burial will follow at the Bungendore Cemetery,
Osborne Street, Bungendore.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 2, 2019