Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint's Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Boake Place
Garran
MAUREEN BOYLE


1933 - 2020
MAUREEN BOYLE Obituary
MAUREEN BRIDGET BOYLE

(nee Mahony)

18 April 1933 - 24 February 2020



Beloved wife of Frank for 60 years.

Cherished mother and mother-in-law

of Katrina, Stephanie and Francis.

Adored Nana of Liam, Freyja and Angelina.

Great friend of Margaret

and inspiration to all her family and friends.



Forever in our hearts



The celebration of Maureen's life will be held in

Saint's Peter and Paul Catholic Church,

Boake Place, Garran on Tuesday,

3 March 2020, commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
