|
|
MAUREEN BRIDGET BOYLE
(nee Mahony)
18 April 1933 - 24 February 2020
Beloved wife of Frank for 60 years.
Cherished mother and mother-in-law
of Katrina, Stephanie and Francis.
Adored Nana of Liam, Freyja and Angelina.
Great friend of Margaret
and inspiration to all her family and friends.
Forever in our hearts
The celebration of Maureen's life will be held in
Saint's Peter and Paul Catholic Church,
Boake Place, Garran on Tuesday,
3 March 2020, commencing at 11am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020