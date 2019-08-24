|
|
MAUREEN JOY FINNEY 20 July 1925 to 20 August 2019 Aged 94 Passed away at Yass Deeply loved wife of Bert, (Deceased). Father of Vicki, Cherylynne, Adrian (deceased), Deborah and Eric; grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of six. A service for MAUREEN will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell on MONDAY, 26 AUGUST 2019, commencing at 12.00PM. MAUREEN will be privately cremated The Finney family would like to thank the staff at Thomas Eccles Gardens, Yass, for their grace and compassion. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street, Yass, NSW 2582 (02) 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019