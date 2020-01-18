Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen STEWART


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maureen STEWART Obituary
Maureen Susanne Stewart



Passed away peacefully with her children

by her side, aged 74 years.



Beloved daughter of George and

Marie Tanner (dec).



Cherished mother and mother-in-law of

Ewan and Jacinda & Moira and Callum.



Dearly loved nanna of Eleanor, Madeline,

Seumas, Ferghus, Charlotte,

Beatrix and Austin (dec).



Loved by all that knew her

and never forgotten.



The family would like to thank Dr Leong

and the staff of TCH Ward 4A

for their wonderful care of Maureen.



A funeral service is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

WEDNESDAY 22 January 2020

commencing at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for

donations to the Capital Nordic Walking

Outreach Program, details will be

provided at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -