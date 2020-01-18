|
|
Maureen Susanne Stewart
Passed away peacefully with her children
by her side, aged 74 years.
Beloved daughter of George and
Marie Tanner (dec).
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of
Ewan and Jacinda & Moira and Callum.
Dearly loved nanna of Eleanor, Madeline,
Seumas, Ferghus, Charlotte,
Beatrix and Austin (dec).
Loved by all that knew her
and never forgotten.
The family would like to thank Dr Leong
and the staff of TCH Ward 4A
for their wonderful care of Maureen.
A funeral service is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
WEDNESDAY 22 January 2020
commencing at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for
donations to the Capital Nordic Walking
Outreach Program, details will be
provided at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020