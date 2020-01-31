Home
W T Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
79 Rossi Street
Yass, New South Wales 2582
02 6226 4871
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell ACT
MAVIS STORER


1915 - 2020
MAVIS STORER (nee Goldsworthy) 7 December 2015 - 26 January 2020 Aged 104 Years and 50 Days Loved wife of Roy (dec). Loved mother of Helen & Jennifer. Nan to Glen, Daren, Stephanie, Tace & Kallan. Great Gran to Loren, Kaylen, Michelle, Winni, Joey, Olivia, Hugo, Aiden, Saskia & Cillian. Now walking hand in hand with Roy - and loving it. Friends & relatives are invited to attend her Cremation service to be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell ACT at 10.30am on Saturday 8 February 2020. No Flowers by Request. W.T. DENNIS & SON PTY LTD AFDA 79 ROSSI STREET YASS NSW 2582 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 31, 2020
