William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Maxine Jill STOKER


1960 - 2019
Maxine Jill STOKER Obituary
MAXINE JILL STOKER



25 November 1960 - 30 December 2019



Beautiful wife and best friend of Rob.





Loved daughter of Trevor and Christina

(both deceased).

Loving sister of Roslyn and Aunt of

Iain (deceased), Bobbie, Kristigai,

Shai, Donna and Darcy.

Maxine was a cherished member of

the Cox and Kelty family

and will be sadly missed.





Fought so bravely.



Heartfelt thanks to Doctor Dua

and the Zita Mary Clinic.



'Count your blessings'





Following Maxine's wishes there will be

a private service held.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
