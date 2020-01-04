|
|
MAXINE JILL STOKER
25 November 1960 - 30 December 2019
Beautiful wife and best friend of Rob.
Loved daughter of Trevor and Christina
(both deceased).
Loving sister of Roslyn and Aunt of
Iain (deceased), Bobbie, Kristigai,
Shai, Donna and Darcy.
Maxine was a cherished member of
the Cox and Kelty family
and will be sadly missed.
Fought so bravely.
Heartfelt thanks to Doctor Dua
and the Zita Mary Clinic.
'Count your blessings'
Following Maxine's wishes there will be
a private service held.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020