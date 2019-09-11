|
|
MAXWELL GEORGE ALLEN
(MAX)
21 July 1923 - 4 September 2019
Loved husband of Erica (dec).
Much loved father of
David, Trevor, Robin, Philip, Jonathan
and their partners.
Cherished Gramps of 11 grandchildren
and 1 great-grandchild.
Forever in our loving memory.
A celebration of Max's life will be held
in the Yarralumla Uniting Church,
Denman Street, Yarralumla on Friday,
13 September 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation in
Max's memory may be made to the
Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019