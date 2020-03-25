|
MAXWELL RAY MORTON 20 July 1946 - 20 March 2020 Passed away peacefully. Loving husband to Frances; father to Andrew, Karen, and Brian; father-in-law to Michael and Natalie; and grandfather to Tahn, Tayah, Bayley and Billie. Forever in our hearts and remembered always. Due to current conditions, a private service will be held for immediate family on Tuesday 31 March. There may be an opportunity to hold a memorial service for Max at a future date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020