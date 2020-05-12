Home
Maxwell Thomas LIMON

Maxwell Thomas LIMON Obituary
LIMON, Maxwell Thomas

'Max'



5th May 2020

At Goulburn



Late of Baw Baw

Formerly of 'Sunnybrook' Tarago

Beloved husband of Joan

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Jarrett & Jess

Adored Poppa of Jordan and Jacey

Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of

Ron & Jenny, Trish & Tony, Paul & Robyn,

Kerry, Raymond and Joanne

Dearly missed by so many



Aged 70 years



A private funeral and burial for Max will be held.

Please add your favourite memories

and photos to the online Memorial Book



Published in The Canberra Times on May 12, 2020
