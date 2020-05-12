|
|
|
LIMON, Maxwell Thomas
'Max'
5th May 2020
At Goulburn
Late of Baw Baw
Formerly of 'Sunnybrook' Tarago
Beloved husband of Joan
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Jarrett & Jess
Adored Poppa of Jordan and Jacey
Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of
Ron & Jenny, Trish & Tony, Paul & Robyn,
Kerry, Raymond and Joanne
Dearly missed by so many
Aged 70 years
A private funeral and burial for Max will be held.
Please add your favourite memories
and photos to the online Memorial Book
Published in The Canberra Times on May 12, 2020