Mele HAMILTON


1945 - 2020
Mele HAMILTON Obituary
MELE TATAFU HAMILTON

27 May 1945 - 25 February 2020



Beloved wife of Edward (Ted).

Loved and loving mother, grandmother,

great-grandmother, sister and aunty.



A beautiful woman who was always

loving, kind and thoughtful and

is now in God's care.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Mele will be held in the

Holy Spirit Parish Catholic Church,

Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo on Monday,

2 March 2020, commencing at 9:30 am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
