MELE TATAFU HAMILTON
27 May 1945 - 25 February 2020
Beloved wife of Edward (Ted).
Loved and loving mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and aunty.
A beautiful woman who was always
loving, kind and thoughtful and
is now in God's care.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the
soul of Mele will be held in the
Holy Spirit Parish Catholic Church,
Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo on Monday,
2 March 2020, commencing at 9:30 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020