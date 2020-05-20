|
|
Melville John da Silva
'MEL'
Passed away suddenly at home
on 10 May 2020.
Much loved husband of Carol,
loving father of Rebecca and Bianca
father-in-law to Fred and Chad,
and adored Pappa of
Poppy, Felix, Olive and Alexa.
He loved the best things in life -
family, friends, food and coffee.
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind,
what beautiful memories you leave behind.
A celebration of his life will be held at a
later date when restrictions ease
Published in The Canberra Times from May 20 to May 23, 2020