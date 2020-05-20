Home
MELVILLE JOHN DA SILVA

MELVILLE JOHN DA SILVA Obituary
Melville John da Silva

'MEL'

Passed away suddenly at home

on 10 May 2020.



Much loved husband of Carol,

loving father of Rebecca and Bianca

father-in-law to Fred and Chad,

and adored Pappa of

Poppy, Felix, Olive and Alexa.



He loved the best things in life -

family, friends, food and coffee.



Always so loving, thoughtful and kind,

what beautiful memories you leave behind.



A celebration of his life will be held at a

later date when restrictions ease



Published in The Canberra Times from May 20 to May 23, 2020
