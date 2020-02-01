|
Maria Fernanda De Menezes Ribeiro
16 November 1924 - 27 January 2020
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving family.
Much loved and sadly missed by Fernando,
her soulmate for 82yrs and husband of 74yrs.
Much loved and admired by her children Margarida, Isabel, JoÃ£o (John), Luiz, Gabriela and their partners Peter, Jim, Gaby,
Jeanne and Denise.
Cherished Vo-Vo of her grandchildren
David, Mark, Justin, Cassie, Ben, Andre, Carla, Marco, Sylvie, Billie and their partners.
Treasured and inspiring Vo-Vo of her
great-grandchildren Lilliah, Connor, Charlie,
Tommy, Jemma, Amalia, Finn, Liam, Annabella, Jasmine, Dionysis and Elizabeth.
Sincere thanks to Dr Okera, Dr Lee and
Dr Oguns for their diligent and compassionate
care of Maria Fernanda.
Special thanks to the wonderful, caring team at ICON Cancer Centre who made an anxious journey so much more tolerable.
Special thanks also to the compassionate and respectful Home Based Palliative Care nurses Narelle, Melva, Suzie and Leanne.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the
Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness
and Research Centre.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020