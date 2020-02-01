Home
MENEZES RIBEIRO MARIA DE Obituary
Maria Fernanda De Menezes Ribeiro

16 November 1924 - 27 January 2020

Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by her loving family.



Much loved and sadly missed by Fernando,

her soulmate for 82yrs and husband of 74yrs.



Much loved and admired by her children Margarida, Isabel, JoÃ£o (John), Luiz, Gabriela and their partners Peter, Jim, Gaby,

Jeanne and Denise.



Cherished Vo-Vo of her grandchildren

David, Mark, Justin, Cassie, Ben, Andre, Carla, Marco, Sylvie, Billie and their partners.



Treasured and inspiring Vo-Vo of her

great-grandchildren Lilliah, Connor, Charlie,

Tommy, Jemma, Amalia, Finn, Liam, Annabella, Jasmine, Dionysis and Elizabeth.



Sincere thanks to Dr Okera, Dr Lee and

Dr Oguns for their diligent and compassionate

care of Maria Fernanda.



Special thanks to the wonderful, caring team at ICON Cancer Centre who made an anxious journey so much more tolerable.



Special thanks also to the compassionate and respectful Home Based Palliative Care nurses Narelle, Melva, Suzie and Leanne.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the

Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness

and Research Centre.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
