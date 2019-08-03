Home
Meredith BREWER


1946 - 2019
Meredith BREWER Obituary
Meredith James Brewer



'Jimmy'



20th March 1946 - 29th July 2019



Born in Queanbeyan NSW.



Son of Meredith & Frances (both dec).

Husband to Shirley.

Father and father-in-law of Peter & Kylie and Brett & Samone.

Poppy of Damien, Andrew, Beau &Ollie.

Brother and brother-in-law of Ray & Heather, Noel & Ron (dec), Bubs, Daphne & Ray and Barry & Rae.

Uncle of Denise, Kim (dec), Grant, Craig, Kim, Cathy, Tracey, Lisa & Caitlin.



The funeral service for Jimmy will be held at

St Judes Catholic Church, Mulley Street, Holder, on Wednesday 7th August, commencing at 11:30am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
