Meredith James Brewer
'Jimmy'
20th March 1946 - 29th July 2019
Born in Queanbeyan NSW.
Son of Meredith & Frances (both dec).
Husband to Shirley.
Father and father-in-law of Peter & Kylie and Brett & Samone.
Poppy of Damien, Andrew, Beau &Ollie.
Brother and brother-in-law of Ray & Heather, Noel & Ron (dec), Bubs, Daphne & Ray and Barry & Rae.
Uncle of Denise, Kim (dec), Grant, Craig, Kim, Cathy, Tracey, Lisa & Caitlin.
The funeral service for Jimmy will be held at
St Judes Catholic Church, Mulley Street, Holder, on Wednesday 7th August, commencing at 11:30am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
