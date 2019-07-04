Home
Northern Suburbs Memorial Gardens and Crematorium
199 Delhi Road
North Ryde, New South Wales 2113
(02) 9887 2033
Mervyn Charles LAYBUTT

Mervyn Charles LAYBUTT Obituary
LAYBUTT, Mervyn Charles

31.1.1926 26.6.2019

Passed away peacefully, aged 93.

Beloved husband of Daphne (dec), loved father of Peter and Jenny and father-in-law to Estelle. Much missed brother of Bob and brother-in-law to Marise (dec).

Proud granddad to Jamie, Jana and Nick and Alex. Doting great-granddad to Charlie and Uncle Merv to Yvonne and Shirley and the cousins in Western Australia.



One of Nature's true gentlemen.



Merv's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral service

to be held in the South Chapel of the Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Saturday 6.7.2019 commencing at 2:00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 4, 2019
