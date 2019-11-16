|
|
MICHAEL ABBEY 14th May 1956 - 8th November 2019 Aged 63 years With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Michael on Friday 8th November 2019 at his home. He will be sadly missed by his wife Ruth. His children Damien, Daniel, Shannon, Josie and Jack; Grandchildren Isabelle, Lincoln, Will and Charlotte; Mother, Pauline and his loving family and friends. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated in St Augustine's Catholic Church, Yass on Friday 22nd November 2019 Commencing at 2.00pm. At the conclusion of Mass, a private family interment will take place at the Yass Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Yass CanAssist would be gratefully received. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street, Yass, NSW 2582 (02) 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019