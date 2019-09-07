|
|
MICHAEL BRIDESON
'Mick'
30 June 1962 - 29 August 2019
Husband and soulmate of Lynny.
Son of Bert and Kath (dec).
Loving Dad to Michael, Leah and Sara.
Youngest brother of Rhonda, Phil and Tom.
Best Grandpa of Levi, Kaden, Zanna,
Joey, Hunter, Arlo and Breeza.
A celebration of the life of Mick will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on MONDAY 9 September 2019,
commencing at 4.30pm.
'Loved and missed by all who knew him
We love you, our hero'
Donations can be made to minddog.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019