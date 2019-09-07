Home
Michael BRIDESON


1962 - 2019
Michael BRIDESON Obituary
MICHAEL BRIDESON

'Mick'

30 June 1962 - 29 August 2019



Husband and soulmate of Lynny.

Son of Bert and Kath (dec).

Loving Dad to Michael, Leah and Sara.

Youngest brother of Rhonda, Phil and Tom.

Best Grandpa of Levi, Kaden, Zanna,

Joey, Hunter, Arlo and Breeza.



A celebration of the life of Mick will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on MONDAY 9 September 2019,

commencing at 4.30pm.



'Loved and missed by all who knew him

We love you, our hero'



Donations can be made to minddog.org.au



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
