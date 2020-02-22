|
MICHAEL (MICK) BURNS
'Burnsie'
7 August 1968 - 11 February 2020
Loved son of Gail and Ron.
Brother of Glenn and Shani.
Brother-in-law of Mitchell.
Uncle Mick of Raechel, Emily, Jemima,
Erin and their partners Richie,
Chris and Rob.
Great-uncle of Alexa.
Our grateful thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, wardies, social workers and
donate life team at the Canberra Hospital
for their care and respect.
A celebration of Michael's life
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Creamtorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on TUESDAY 25 February 2020,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020