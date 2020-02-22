Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Creamtorium
65 Sandford St
View Map
Michael BURNS


1968 - 2020
Michael BURNS Obituary
MICHAEL (MICK) BURNS

'Burnsie'

7 August 1968 - 11 February 2020



Loved son of Gail and Ron.

Brother of Glenn and Shani.

Brother-in-law of Mitchell.

Uncle Mick of Raechel, Emily, Jemima,

Erin and their partners Richie,

Chris and Rob.

Great-uncle of Alexa.



Our grateful thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, wardies, social workers and

donate life team at the Canberra Hospital

for their care and respect.



A celebration of Michael's life

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Creamtorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on TUESDAY 25 February 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
