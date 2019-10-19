|
|
MICHAEL DAVID CUNANAN
Passed away after a long illness on
11 October 2019, aged 40 years.
Loving husband of Thea Zimpel.
Devoted father of Sean Cunanan.
Cherished son of
Denise Pech and Melchor Cunanan.
Dear brother of Andrew Cunanan, Sarah Gibbs and Nathaniel Cunanan.
Loved by all of his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
a service and prayers for Michael at
Holy Cross Lutheran Church,
Emu Bank, Belconnen on Friday,
25 October 2019, commencing at 3.00pm.
A wake will follow afterwards in Watson.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019