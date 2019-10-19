Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Michael CUNANAN

Michael CUNANAN Obituary
MICHAEL DAVID CUNANAN

Passed away after a long illness on

11 October 2019, aged 40 years.



Loving husband of Thea Zimpel.

Devoted father of Sean Cunanan.

Cherished son of

Denise Pech and Melchor Cunanan.

Dear brother of Andrew Cunanan, Sarah Gibbs and Nathaniel Cunanan.



Loved by all of his family and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend

a service and prayers for Michael at

Holy Cross Lutheran Church,

Emu Bank, Belconnen on Friday,

25 October 2019, commencing at 3.00pm.

A wake will follow afterwards in Watson.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
